The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team blasted Goshen 98-60 at the IUK Student Activities and Convocation Center Wednesday, posting a 48-33 lead in first half and scoring another 50 in the second.
Chris Chinn hit 9 of 13 shots and scored a team-high 22 points for the Cougars. Trequan Spivey hit 8 of 12 shots and added 20 points. Julien Hunter scored 14, Hunter Jackson 13, Xavier Hines nine, and Zach Rinehart and Darian Porch eight each. Hunter White, Jackson and Rinehart each took seven boards. Spivey dished seven assists.
The Cougars (15-3) return to the court next Wednesday for a River States Conference home game against Ohio Christian.
