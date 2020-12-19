IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team posted a win Friday, one day before all IU regional campuses begin a one-month pause on athletic activities.
IUK beat the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 74-57 in St. Louis. Trequan Spivey led the way with a game-high 26 points — and in the process, he became the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer with 1,529 career points.
Also for the Cougars (4-1), Desean Hampton had 22 points and seven rebounds and Julien Hunter came off the bench to score seven points. Spivey and Allante Harper dished four assists apiece.
The Cougar men are next scheduled to play Feb. 2 at Asbury University.
• IUK’s women’s team traveled to Grace College on Friday for its final game before the one-month pause. Grace beat IUK 69-56.
Vanessa Mullins led IUK (3-4) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jadah Anderson had 12 points and nine boards.
The Cougar women are next scheduled to play Feb. 2 at Asbury University.
