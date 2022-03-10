Two seasons after an NAIA Tournament run was cut short not by a loss, but by the rapidly moving pandemic, IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team is angling for another run.
The Cougars face Dordt University of Iowa on Friday in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament in a pod of four teams at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Dordt got an at-large bid after tying for fourth place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. IUK qualified automatically after winning the River States Conference regular season title. The Cougars also won the conference's tournament.
“It’s tremendous,” IUK coach Eric Echelbarger said of the anticipation on the eve of the tournament. “This is what the guys worked all year for. This is why we talked about consistency and being ready to play every night. We’ve been that way every game this year and earned this opportunity.”
Echelbarger spoke Thursday evening after the Cougars’ last practice before Friday's game. The Cougars are an 8 seed in the Duer Quadrant of the 64-team tourney. IUK (29-3) faces No. 9 seed Dordt (20-10) at 4 p.m. Kokomo time in the tourney’s opening round. The other game in the pod at Oskaloosa features No. 1 seed WPU (30-1) vs. Bellevue of Nebraska (20-12). Friday's winners meet Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16.
IUK’s previous appearance in the national tournament in 2020, closing with a win and a berth in the Sweet 16 when the remainder of the tourney was called off as COVID began spreading in the nation. Two years later, an experienced, deep Cougar team gets another chance
Echelbarger said the Cougars have “guys who have done it before and they have an idea of what needs to be done. That doesn’t start right now, that started in October when we started our season. We’ve benefited from that leadership all year. And now, when you get to this point — we’re playing good basketball now, and specifically we’re playing very good defense — when you get into a tournament setting, you have to be able to defend.”
Veterans set the tone for the Cougars. Fifth-year player Trequan Spivey averages a team-high 17.6 points per game. Fifth-year player Desean Hampton, the RSC Player of the Year, is averaging a double-double of 12.5 points and 11.3 rebounds. Fifth-year player Allante Harper adds 10.1 points, Hunter White 9.2, and Tayson Parker 8.3 since joining the squad mid-season.
“We want to be a transition team and play at a good speed — a very fast pace, but controlled,” Echelbarger said. “I think that it’s important that we’re pushing the tempo of the game.”
The Cougars are preparing for a difficult test of their defensive discipline.
“Dordt is probably one of the best teams at offensive execution,” Echelbarger said. “They run a lot of different actions, probably more than anyone we’ve played this year. That’s going to challenge us from a defensive standpoint. I’ve been very happy with how we’ve been defensively, but that has to hold up for us.”
