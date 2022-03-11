Update: This article has been updated to include IUK's next opponent.
Each time IU Kokomo threatened to run away and hide Friday afternoon, Dordt University reeled in the Cougars and made the game close again. IUK led Dordt 68-50 with 12:52 left for its biggest lead, but with just 8.4 seconds left, the lead was two points and Dordt had the ball.
The result of the teams’ NAIA men’s basketball tournament opener hung in the balance of what happened next.
“It’s 8 seconds left. Your season depends on it. You have to get a stop at that point,” IUK coach Eric Echelbarger said.
The lead-up to that last play was a chess match. Dordt called a timeout to set up a play. IUK put its pieces on the board — defending with Zach Rinehart, Desean Hampton, Trequan Spivey, Hunter White and Tayson Parker — then called a timeout of its own.
Finally, play started up again. The Cougars immediately disrupted Dordt’s plans, hounding Dordt with double teams until Rinehart came up with a steal with 1.7 seconds left. He was fouled and missed the free throw, but Dordt’s desperation full-court heave wasn’t close, may have come after the buzzer, and the Cougars advanced with an 82-80 victory.
“On that last sequence there, we were switching [positions] 1 through 3 and pressing up on everybody,” Echelbarger said. “I thought our guys communicated really well on that.”
Dordt had shown composure in multiple comebacks from double-digit IUK leads in each half, but at the most important moment, IUK forced the Defenders into a mistake.
“They double teamed Bryce [Coppock] on the catch and if we could have taken just a moment, I think we could have made the one pass out, and maybe one more, but you’re scrambling at that point,” Dordt coach Brian Van Haaften said. “They made us make a couple of passes, but we’ve got to be able to do that.”
The Cougars advance to play top-seeded William Penn (31-1) in Saturday's second round. The winner of Saturday's game moves on to the Sweet 16 at Kansas City on Thursday or Friday.
IUK led wire-to-wire and looked well on its way to a romp at different stages. The Cougars opened a 20-6 lead on a White transition Euro step bucket and forced Dordt’s second timeout just 5:15 into the game. The IUK lead eventually grew to 16 points midway through the half before Dordt’s 14-2 run pulled the Iowa school within four points.
IUK took a 46-39 lead into halftime, then pushed the lead out to 18 points at 68-50 when the Cougars stole the ball and fed Hampton for a transition reverse jam with 12:52 left. Again, Dordt reeled the Cougars in, going on a 14-0 run to make the stretch run tense. Dordt cut the IUK lead to four points, three points, and eventually two points but IUK never let Dordt tie or take the lead.
Harper credited “the experience we’ve had throughout the season” for allowing IUK to withstand Dordt’s runs. “There’s been a lot of times we’ve had a big lead and they’ve cut the lead down. We knew once we get up 20, we can’t get complacent.
“What we had to do was adjust like we do every game and keep our heads stable.”
Hampton had 22 points and 13 rebounds while going up against Dordt’s bigger post players. Spivey scored 17 points, White 14, and Allante Harper and Parker scored nine each. Harper had seven assists and Spivey five.
“Just really proud of our guys,” Echelbarger said. “Obviously a tough environment, like a road game for us. You know they’re going to make a run. They made multiple runs in that game. Fortunately for us, we’re a veteran team and we were able to withstand those runs.”
Rinehart did not score but had two critical plays in the final minute. With IUK holding an 82-80 edge, Dordt post player Jacob Vis got a clean look at a layup with just under a :50 left, but Rinehart blocked the shot from behind. The rebound went out of bounds for Dordt, which missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Rinehart then came up with the steal on Dordt’s next possession.
"Congratulations to Kokomo, I thought they played a really good game," Van Haaften said. "I thought Trequan Spivey was great."
Vis scored 18 points to lead five Dordt players in double figures.
Dordt ended its season 20-11 while IUK takes a 30-3 record into the second round.
“I’ve played with these guys since middle school,” Spivey said. “Our starting lineup is Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indianapolis. I’ve shared the court with most of these guys. I’m the only one that’s been here [at IUK] since 2017 and I’m proud of what we continue to do and build.”
