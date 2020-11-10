IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team hammered Goshen College 92-62 in a non-conference game Tuesday night at Goshen.
Allante Harper, Trequan Spivey and Desean Hampton combined for 68 points to lead the Cougars. Harper scored 28 points and took four rebounds and three steals, Spivey scored 24 points and dished four assists and Hampton had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The Cougar trio combined to make 27 of 38 shots from the field overall and 11 of 15 from 3-point range. Harper was 6 of 8 from 3-land and Spivey knocked down all four of his 3-point attempts.
IUK breezed to a 46-30 halftime lead.
The Cougars (2-1) host Taylor University on Nov. 19.
PORTER, LYONS HONORED BY RSC
The River States Conference honored IUK freshmen volleyball players Lorelei Porter and Kaley Lyons on Tuesday after the Cougars completed a perfect run through league play during last week’s action.
Porter was named the RSC’s Volleyball Attacker of the Week after flooring 11 kills and five digs in a 3-0 sweep of Midway on Friday, then notched another nine kills in a 3-0 win over Asbury on Saturday. She had a .311 hitting percentage in the two wins.
Lyons was named the RSC Volleyball Setter of the Week. She had 30 assists and five digs in the win over Midway, then had 26 assists, six digs and five aces in the win over Asbury.
Lyons and Porter helped IUK wrap up a 15-0 regular season and 13-0 league mark to win the league’s regular season title. The Cougars are next in action on Saturday when they host a league tournament quarterfinal at 1 p.m.
