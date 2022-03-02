A fast start and early double-digit lead propelled the IU Kokomo men’s basketball team to a cushion in the River States Conference tournament final Tuesday night. Then reliable performances from two fifth-year standouts helped keep the Cougars ahead as they beat West Virginia Tech 77-67 for the title at the IUK Student Activities and Events Center.
“It was special. They’re extremely happy,” IUK coach Evan Echelbarger said of the victory. He said for the veteran Cougars “who have been around, it means the world.”
The Cougars played just nine games last season due to COVID restrictions, making them appreciate this season’s title all the more. The Cougars also won the regular-season title.
“To be able to come back and have this kind of season, it’s a tremendous feeling and I’m super proud of the guys and happy for them,” Echelbarger said.
Trequan Spivey led the NAIA No. 22-ranked Cougars with 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Desean Hampton grabbed a team-high dozen rebounds and added eight points. Each played all 40 minutes.
“You can’t say enough about Desean Hampton and Trequan Spivey,” Echelbarger said. “They’re winners, they’re great people and they’re very talented players. They’ve seen that light at the end of the tunnel this whole semester and they’ve played with a different energy. This was their last game on our campus and thrilled to see them play very well.
“Great to see them play at a championship level and bring home a championship. We’ve been knocking on that door a few years and to be able to get it at home was great for those guys and I’m super proud of them.”
Hunter White added 16 points and five rebounds. Tayson Parker scored nine and Julien Hunter six. IUK outrebounded West Virginia Tech 38-34. The Cougars played 11 players and the bench outscored Tech’s 17-3.
“We’ve developed into a defensive team,” Echelbarger said. “When we’re choosing out of those guys, all [are] very capable of helping us. There’s some guys that came in and gave us very good minutes. Tayson Parker came in — he’s a very strong defensive player. Zach Rinehart came in and really contributed.”
The Cougars raced out to a fast lead. The Cougars took the lead for good on a Spivey jumper with 17:14 left or a 7-5 lead and started a 10-0 run. With 6:51 left the Cougars led by 16 points, 31-15 on a 3-pointer from Parker.
Tech worked its way back in the game and pulled within three points early in the first half but was never one possession down again.
“Obviously important to get a great start,” Echelbarger said. “They’re a very high-level team, they’re extremely athletic. We wanted to come out, especially defensively, to set the tone. I thought our guys executed what we were trying to do very well from a defensive standpoint, and that always seems to spark our offense.
“The crowd, that was huge. We had a really nice crowd out there that I think energized our team as well.”
The championship game was a clash of the two division leaders from the regular season with IUK winning the West and WVT winning the East. IU Kokomo now takes a 29-3 record into the upcoming NAIA Tournament. West Virginia Tech (25-5) also has an automatic bid into the tourney.
The NAIA selection show is Thursday and the Cougars will learn their destination then. Teams are seeded into four-team pods, with the opening round March 11 and the second round March 12. The 16 pod winners advance to the national finals in Kansas City.
