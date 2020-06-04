IU Kokomo’s 2019-20 men’s basketball season ended on a high note, and a sour note, all at the same time.
The Cougars beat Madonna University in the opening round of the NAIA Division II national championship tournament. Then, as they were preparing for their round-of-16 game, the tourney halted abruptly as sports around the nation shut down amid the spread of COVID-19.
IUK’s program had picked up momentum by winning its opener at the national tourney in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now coach Eric Echelbarger hopes to keep it rolling with six new recruits for the upcoming season.
“I think that [tourney victory] was huge for us given the state we’re all in right now, given the state we’re in now with the pandemic,” he said of the recruiting benefit. “Recruiting has become very difficult where you’re not allowed to have visits. Our success over the last two years of going to the sweet 16 of the NAIA national tournament has really benefited us. [Recruits] see that we have a lot of good things happening in our program and at our university overall.”
IUK won the River States Conference tournament last season then finished 27-7 after the victory over Madonna. It was the second straight season the Cougars won their opener in the national tourney.
“Obviously it’s great that we were able to have success the last two seasons,” Echelbarger said. “You want to be able to see that pay off in recruiting. I’ll be honest with you, recruiting was slow for a while — you can’t have visits, you can’t show guys around and have face-to-face interaction. But we worked on it for two hard months and things came together very quickly when things came together.
“I feel really good about our recruiting class and I think there’s going to be some exciting basketball in our program.”
The incoming Cougar recruits are made up of a junior, a sophomore and four freshmen:
• Dillon Ware led Danville to a 22-4 record and a Class 3A sectional title last season, averaging 17.5 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists as a combo forward.
“I’m really excited about him,” Echelbarger said of Ware. “He’s 6-6, he’s very athletic, [can play] above the rim. He has a ton of potential. I think he’ll fit in right away and have an immediate impact.
• Hunter Jackson, a 5-11 point guard from Warren Central, averaged 7.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 2.5 apg for the 18-6 Warriors last season.
“Hunter is a tough-nosed point guard, he can also play the off guard position,” Echelbarger said, noting current IUK senior Trequan Spivey is another Warren Central product. “He facilitates well for other people on the court. He’s another who will have an immediate impact.”
• The junior is Hunter White, who completed two years of action at Lake Land junior college in Illinois. He’s a 6-4 guard who played high school ball at Tindley and Pike in Indianapolis. He hit the game-winner as a junior when Tindley won the Class A state title with coach Bob Wonnell, who is now the skipper at Kokomo High School. He averaged 7.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3.9 apg on a Lake Land squad which spread minutes around its roster. No player averaged more than 17 minutes per contest.
“He’s a scorer and point guard,” Echelbarger said. “He’s got a lot of college experience already. He’s another who will come in and play right away and bring a lot to our team.”
• Luke Richardson is the sophomore. He is transferring in after a season at NCAA Division II Saginaw Valley State. Richardson is from Lapel, where he averaged 20.2 ppg and 10.3 rpg as a senior on a 14-10 team two seasons ago. Echelbarger had recruited him out of high school before Richardson decided on SVS, now the forward wants to return to Indiana.
“He really brings some size and physicality to our team,” Echelbarger said. “He’s probably 220 pounds and at 6-5, he can move people around in the paint.”
• Julien Hunter, a 6-4 forward, joins after a four-year varsity career with New Albany.
“He played two years with [current Boston Celtic] Romeo Langford and he had a very good career,” Echelbarger said. “He did have some injuries his senior year that kind of held him back in some ways. He’s extremely athletic, runs the floor like a deer, he can jump.”
• Indianapolis Crispus Attucks’ Chris Chinn, a 5-11 point guard, averaged 6.4 ppg, 2 rpg and 2 apg on a 19-6 Attucks squad.
“He’s very quick, he’s a creator,” Echelbarger said. “He can really break down the defense and facilitate for people. He’s also very sticky on the ball. He can defend and apply a lot of pressure defensively.”
The Cougars graduated just two players off last winter’s squad and have a strong core returning in addition to the new recruits. IUK returns three double-digit scorers. Spivey leads the returning players after averaging 15.3 ppg and added 3 apg. Desean Hampton averaged a double-double at 11.4 ppg and 10.7 rpg. And Allante Harper averaged 10.1 ppg.
Additionally, senior Antoin Clifton is back for another try at his senior season after an injury last October ended his original senior season. He was a preseason all-RSC selection.
The six newcomers are expected to add to that core and take larger roles later.
“I’m really excited about them,” Echelbarger said. “I think they’ll bring a whole bunch to our program. It’s a big class and the way we’re looking at it is we have seven seniors that will graduate after next season, so we had to bring in a bigger class just to prepare. It’s a large class, I think it’s deep in talent. I like the guys, I think they’re good people on and off the court. I think they’re going to fit in well with what we want to do here.”
McCLAIN TO ITALY
Last season’s leading scorer Akil McClain has signed to play in Italy’s Serie C league, making him the first IUK player to sign a professional contract. He has not yet been assigned to a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.