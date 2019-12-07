MIDWAY, Ky. — IU Kokomo’s basketball teams visited Midway University on Saturday for River States Conference games.
In the men’s game, NAIA Division II No. 16-ranked IUK blasted Midway 102-67. Akil McClain scored 18 points to lead the Cougars’ balanced attack. Trequan Spivey had 14 points, Bryce Hudson had 11 and Desean Hampton and Ditwan Gary had nine apiece.
Hampton was strong inside with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Gary had six assists and three steals. Spivey had four assists and McClain had three.
The Cougar men moved to 2-0 in the conference and 9-2 overall.
In the women’s game, Midway defeated IUK 79-75. Q. Merriweather led the Cougars with 11 points and Tia Chambers and Braxtyn Hurley added 10 points each.
