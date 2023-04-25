IU Kokomo women’s golfer Brandi Jones repeated as the individual champion in the River States Conference Championship on Tuesday at Belterra Resort in Florence, Indiana.
The former Maconaquah standout closed with a 7-over 79 for a 54-hole total of 240. That was four shots better than runner-up Olivia Sanders of IU East.
Led by Jones, IUK took third place in the eight-team tournament. The Cougars held a three-shot lead after 36 holes, but IU East and Midway passed the Cougars in the final round. IU East won with a total of 1,017. Midway followed with 1,020 and IUK shot 1,027.
IUK had two other players finish in the top 15. Sarah Williams shot 253 and tied for fifth place and Gracie Tucker shot 263 and tied for 15th.
The RSC named Jones its Women’s Golfer of the Year and named Jones and Williams to its All-RSC first team.
The conference title sends Jones to the NAIA Championship on May 23-26 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
MEN’S GOLF
IU Kokomo men’s golfer Drew Wagner won medalist in the Saint Francis Cougars Invite at Brookwood G.C. in Fort Wayne.
Wagner shot rounds of 2-under 70 and 1-over 73 for a 36-hole total of 143. He defeated runner-up Blake Lawson of Grace College by three strokes.
Harley Pugh was second-low for IUK. The senior, playing in his final event, shot 73-78—151 and tied for seventh place.
IUK tied for third place in the four-team event. The Cougars had a total of 604.
RSC AWARDS
Three IUK athletes received River States Conference Athlete of the Week awards for April 17-23.
Jones won Women’s Golfer of the Week after tying for third place at the Battle at Stonehenge. She has won the award four times in the last seven weeks.
Kale Kottkamp won Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week after winning the javelin competition at the Little State meet (54.96 meters) and at the Mount St. Joseph’s meet (54.57).
Makala Pfefferkorn won Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this season. She won the long and triple jumps at the Mount St. Joseph’s meet. The Taylor product went 5.85 meters in the long jump to qualify for nationals under the NAIA A standard and set a school record.
