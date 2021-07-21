IU Kokomo has named Western High School product Drew Brantley as its new baseball coach, IUK announced on Tuesday. Brantley replaces former coach Matt Howard after serving as his associate head coach the last three seasons.
“I am excited to welcome Drew as our new head coach,” IUK athletic director Greg Cooper said in an article on the school’s website. “His extensive experience helping build this program over the last three years, deep ties to Kokomo and the surrounding area, and his clear plan for the continued development of this program set him apart from the other candidates. I look forward to the future under Drew’s leadership.”
Brantley takes over a program that went 28-20 last season and 16-10 in the River States Conference. The Cougars were 12-10 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season (6-1 RSC), and 36-18 in Brantley’s first season with the program (19-8 RSC).
“I am excited to continue with the IU Kokomo athletics staff,” Brantley said in the article on the IUK website. “I would like to thank Greg Cooper and the search committee for giving me this opportunity. I couldn’t be happier to be involved with this athletic department and campus community.
“The program is more than ready to take the next step on and off the field. It will be exciting to watch each student-athlete grow and develop throughout their time in the IUK baseball program.”
Brantley was a multi-sport athlete at Western and graduated WHS in 2011. He went on to Anderson University where he was a player and then a coach in the Ravens’ baseball program, including a spell as interim head coach in 2016-17 before moving to Indiana Wesleyan for a season. He first joined IUK for the 2018-19 season.
A standout middle infielder, Brantley was named to the Class 3A all-state squad his senior season at Western after batting a crisp .533 and helping the Panthers go 20-2. He then joined the Kokomo Post 6 squad in the summer, playing a key role on the Sixers’ sectional winning squad.
