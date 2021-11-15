IU Kokomo’s women’s volleyball team surged to its fourth straight River States Conference tourney title Saturday, sweeping its opponents in the semifinal and championship rounds. IUK thumped IU Southeast 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 in the semifinals, then beat Midway 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 in the championship.
In the semis, the Cougar defense stifled IUSE to a negative hitting percentage (-.139). Alyvia Smith led the back row with 20 digs, Alexa Roberts had 12 and Kendal Williams 11. Erin Adams had six block assists. On offense, Adam floored 13 kills and Audrey Strawsma nine. Williams had 22 assists.
In the title match against Midway, Adam had 10 kills and Sidney Gerig and Lorelei Porter nine each. Adam had five more block assists that match. Kaley Lyons had 21 assists and Williams 15. Lyons led the defense with 11 digs. Roberts had nine digs.
IUK (28-8) next plays in Saturday’s opening round of the NAIA National Tournament.
WOMEN’S BB WINS
The Cougar women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday with a 76-68 victory over visiting Goshen.
Anya Friend connected on 6 of 8 shots from 3-land and led IUK (1-3) with 22 points. Gabrielle Joyner added 17 points, Tia Chambers 13 and Sierra Peete nine. Peete had five assists. Chambers grabbed nine boards and Peete eight.
RSC SOCCER
Keely Hoopingarner and Morgan Scruggs were named to the 14-member RSC women’s soccer first team, the league announced this weekend. Andi Williams was named IUK’s Champions of Character representative.
