With six players scoring between nine and 18 points, the NAIA No. 25-ranked IU Kokomo men’s basketball team rode a second-half surge to a 76-53 victory at Midway University in River States Conference play on Saturday. Midway led 26-24 at halftime, and IUK poured in 52 points after the break.
Trequan Spivey led IUK’s attack with 18 points, Desean Hampton scored 13, Hunter White, Darian Porch and Chris Chin 10 each, and Tayson Parker nine. Hampton grabbed 10 rebounds, and Parker and Spivey each had four assists.
The Cougars (25-3) lead the RSC West Division with a 15-1 record, two games ahead of Alice Lloyd. Midway fell to 14-9, 7-7 RSC. IUK has two games left in the regular season, Tuesday at home against IU Southeast and Thursday at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Both are RSC games.
WOMEN’S HOOPS FALLS
The IUK women’s basketball team fell 61-57 at Midway Saturday. The Cougars took a 35-28 lead into halftime but RSC West leader Midway (20-6, 12-2 RSC) outscored IUK 20-11 in the third quarter to take a 48-36 lead through three. The game was tied 53-all with 6:22 left before Midway took the lead for good.
Gabrielle Joyner led the Cougars (9-14, 6-10 RSC) with 23 points, Sierra Peete scored 13 and Vanessa Mullins 11. Anna Kiser took a game-high 13 rebounds and Gabrielle Joyner 10. Mullins had three assists.
The Cougar women close the regular season with two league games – Tuesday at home to IU Southeast, and Thursday at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
BASEBALL WINS SERIES
The IUK baseball team won two games at Truett McConnell to win a three-game set in Cleveland, Georgia.
The Cougars got a dominant effort from starting pitcher Owen Callaghan in Friday’s 8-1 IUK victory. Callaghan gave up an earned run in the bottom of the first, and nothing else. He threw seven innings with just five hits and three walks to earn the victory. He struck out three. Mason Whiteley threw a pair of shutout innings to close the game with one just and a strikeout.
IUK evened the score in the third with an RBI single by Riley Carczynski, who finished 2 for 5 and added a two-run single in the eighth. Noah Hurlock delivered the go-ahead hit when he cracked a grand slam in the fourth inning. Bryce Lenz, who went 2 for 4 with two runs, had an RBI single in the eighth.
The Cougars opened Saturday’s twinbill with another strong effort on the mound in 7-1 seven-inning victory. Ben Harris threw the opening four innings, with an earned run, just one hit, four walks and two strikeouts. Ethan Leslie took over with the game tied 1-1, threw the final three frames with two hits and no runs.
IUK struck first with a manufactured run in the top of the second inning. Truett McConnell evened the game with a run in the fourth, and IUK exploded for a six-run seventh to tilt the game the Cougars’ way.
Dylan Steele got the scoreboard moving in the top of the seventh with a two-run triple. Dylan Janke, Tucker Platt, Sean Becker and Thomas Obergfell followed with RBI singles and the rout was on. Becker, Hurlock, Steele and Janke each had two hits in the game.
Truett put the closer away early with nine runs in the bottom of the first and held an 11-0 lead after three innings. Steele started and took the loss. Matt Iacobucci had a pinch-hit three-run homer for IUK.
The Cougars (3-4) host IU South Bend and Saint Francis Friday and Saturday, playing each team once both days.
