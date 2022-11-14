It was a banner day for IU Kokomo’s athletic programs on Saturday.
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team won the River States Conference tournament championship with a 7-1 victory over Rio Grande to win the program’s first-ever league title. Then the women’s volleyball team followed it up with a five-set victory over Midway at the RSC tourney in Pittsburgh to win the league for the fifth year in a row.
Both teams earned spots in their respective NAIA national tournaments.
SOCCER WINS TITLE
The Cougar soccer squad’s championship game against Rio Grande was delayed two hours to clear snow off the Kokomo Municipal Stadium field. Once the game was finally underway, the Cougars wasted no time establishing dominance.
IUK, the No. 2 seed in the tourney, scored four goals in the opening half and thrashed No. 5 seed Rio Grande 7-1. IUK forward Keely Hoopingarner opened the scoring just 42 seconds into the game and the Cougars doubled their lead in the ninth minute when Morgan Scruggs scored from a Skylar Mannon feed.
Rio Grande cut the lead in half with a goal in the 15th minute but it was all IUK after that. Kaiya Bogers scored in the 33rd minute and Hoopingarner scored in the 45th for the Cougars to take a 4-1 lead into the break.
In the second half, Ashtyn Morefield scored off a Kelsi Hoot assist, Scruggs got her second goal off a feed from Hoopingarner. And Hoopingarner finished her hat trick with a goal in the 80th minute. IUK goalie Kailee Moore had five saves.
“This team has worked so hard this season, they’ve played together they’ve done this together, but [Saturday’s] game really showed true girt and true passion and dedication that they have for each other to get this result,” IUK soccer coach Sohila Akhavein said.
The Cougars (12-2-3) will learn their opening NAIA tournament opponent today during the tourney selection show at noon.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” Akhavein said. “We [the coaches] are super excited, but it’s not about us, it’s about this team these players this group of women. They’ve done the work we hope to continue this ride.”
• The Cougars cleaned up in the RSC’s postseason awards, which the league announced Sunday. Hoopingarner was named the RSC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. She had hat tricks in the league tourney’s semifinal and championship rounds and has 25 goals and seven assists on the season. Freshman goalie Moore was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year.
IUK’s Hoopingarner, Scruggs, Karlie Kellett and Moore were each named to the All-RSC first team. Bogers and Hoot were named to the second team. Cassie Dispennett and Western High School product Brooklyn Garber were honorable mention.
VOLLEYBALL REPEATS
The Cougars won RSC volleyball semifinal and championship matches on Saturday. First, edged IU East 26-24, 25-20, 28-26 in a three-set sweep where two of the sets went beyond the 25-point mark.
Audrey Strawsma and Lorelei Porter each had 10 kills to lead the Cougar hitters in the semifinal win. Sidney Gerig added eight and also had four blocks. Kaley Lyons had 18 assists and Allison Richman 16. Lexi Broyles had six blocks and Alyvia Smith had nine digs.
The championship match went the distance as IUK outlasted Midway 19-25, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 15-12. Strawsma and Gerig each had 14 kills against Midway and Lorelei Porter 10. Strawsma had 10 blocks. Lyons had 30 assists and Richman 17. Smith had 32 digs and Julia Sanders 16.
“We’ve won this thing eight times and I’ve not cried but [Saturday] I cried,” IUK volley coach Heather Hayes said. “I am so incredibly proud of this team. We’ve talked a lot in the past few weeks about the difference between competing and hard work. And I’ve really challenged them to compete and not just work hard. Those two matches [Saturday], these girls competed. They came from behind in all situations in both matches and showed incredible resilience, competition and that showed tremendous growth for our team.
“I’m so proud of them. They deserve this. They worked their butt off. This is the hardest conference tournament we’ve ever had and to win it and come out on top I think is awesome and a credit to what they’ve done this season.”
IUK takes a 29-6 record into the tourney. The NAIA volleyball selection show is at 11 a.m. today.
MEN’S HOOPS WINS
IUK’s men’s basketball team crushed Carolina University 96-39 Saturday in the second and final day of action at the Bevo Francis Invitational at Rio Grande, Ohio. The Cougars scored the game’s first 15 points and never looked back, cruising to a 43-12 lead at halftime.
Julien Hunter led IUK (4-1) with 14 points, Ty Willis scored 13 and Darian Porch had 11 points and nine rebounds. Zach Rinehart pulled down 11 boards. Hunter White had five assists and Chris Chin four.
IUK’s next game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against IU East in the Cougars’ RSC opener.
