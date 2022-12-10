Indiana University Kokomo volleyball player Lexi Broyles earned an NAIA All-American third-team spot.
The first, second and third teams have 14 players apiece and the NAIA also has honorable mention.
Broyles is a freshman middle hitter from Kankakee Valley High School. She previously was named the River States Conference’s Freshman of the Year and All-RSC first team. She recorded 281 kills and 110 blocks during the Cougars’ 30-7 season.
Broyles is the first IUK freshman to be named an All-American and the third player in program history overall. Nyssa Baker was a second-team pick her sophomore year and current grad assistant Erinn Adam was a second-team pick her junior year and third-team selection her senior year.
