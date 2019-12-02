MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference on Monday named IU Kokomo’s Desean Hampton its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
Hampton, a 6-foot-5 junior forward from Speedway, posted career highs of 26 points and 18 rebounds in an 87-77 road victory over Asbury (Kentucky) in both teams’ conference opener. He made 11 for 15 shots from the field and canned all four of his free throw attempts. He also had three blocked shots and two assists.
