MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — For the second time in as many weeks, IU Kokomo libero Macee Rudy is the River States Conference’s Volleyball Defender of the Week. The latest honor comes for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
The junior from Middletown recorded 112 digs over five matches. That led the Cougars to a 4-1 week, including a 4-0 showing at the Xavier/Trinity Christian Tournament. She averaged 6.22 digs per set, served at a .984 clip and posted a reception rating of .949.
IU Kokomo (8-2) will play Friday and Saturday in the Cornerstone (Mich.) / Aquinas (Mich.) Tournament. The Cougars will play four matches.
