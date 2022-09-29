The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team beat Saint Mary-Woods College 1-0 in a River States Conference match Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Keely Hoopingarner’s 13th goal of the season was the difference. Following a scoreless first half, Hoopingarner scored at 51:48. Morgan Scruggs assisted.
The Cougars (6-1-3, 2-0-1 RSC) visit Rio Grande University next Thursday.
VOLLEY PLAYS FRIDAY
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team hosts Oakland City in an RSC match Friday in the Student Activities and Events Center. It’s a 7 p.m. match.
The Cougars (14-4 overall) lead the West Division of the conference with a 3-0 record. Oakland City (1-7) is 1-3 in league play.
The Cougars are 4-0 all-time against the Mighty Oaks and have not dropped a set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.