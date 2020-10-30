Keely Hoopingarner scored two goals to lead IUK’s women’s soccer team past Oakland City 3-0 in a River States Conference match Thursday at Evansville. Cassie Dispennett scored the Cougars’ other goal.

Hoopingarner’s brace gives her nine goals for the season.

IUK (5-7-1 overall, 4-4-1 RSC) visits St. Mary-of-the-Woods College today.

• The IUK volleyball team’s highly anticipated match against IU East on Friday was canceled. IUK is scheduled to host Ohio Christian at noon today.

