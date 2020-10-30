Keely Hoopingarner scored two goals to lead IUK’s women’s soccer team past Oakland City 3-0 in a River States Conference match Thursday at Evansville. Cassie Dispennett scored the Cougars’ other goal.
Hoopingarner’s brace gives her nine goals for the season.
IUK (5-7-1 overall, 4-4-1 RSC) visits St. Mary-of-the-Woods College today.
• The IUK volleyball team’s highly anticipated match against IU East on Friday was canceled. IUK is scheduled to host Ohio Christian at noon today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.