Pfefferkorn 11th in triple jump
MARION — IU Kokomo sophomore Makala Pfefferkorn took 11th place in the women’s triple jump on Friday at the NAIA national track and field meet at Indiana Wesleyan University. She was seeded 28th.
Pfefferkorn’s best jump was 11.92 meters.
Earlier in the meet, the former Taylor and Northwestern athlete took fourth in long jump with a leap of 5.73 meters. The top-five finish earned her NAIA All-American honors for the first time in her career.
Jones faring well in NAIA golf play
SILVIS, Ill. — IU Kokomo graduate student Brandi Jones fired a 4-over 75 in the third round of the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship Thursday at TPC at Deere Run.
Jones moved up 16 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 14th place with a 54-hole total of 230.
The final round is today.
