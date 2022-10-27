IUK soccer wins, sets up title shot
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team beat River States Conference foe Carlow 2-1 Thursday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to set up a league championship showdown with Point Park on Saturday.
IUK and Point Park are both 8-0-1 in the RSC and share the league lead. They are pitted against each other in the regular season finale, which makes that game a championship match. The game is at 1 p.m. Saturday at KMS. Point Park beat Oakland City 1-0 Thursday afternoon.
In Thursday’s game, IUK and Carlow were tied 0-0 at halftime. The Cougars took a quick lead after halftime as Keely Hoopingarner scored off an assist by former Western High School standout Brooklyn Garber in the 49th minute. Hoopingarner doubled IUK’s lead with an unassisted goal in the 61st minute. Carlow tightened the score with a goal in the 87th.
Goalie Kailee Moore had seven saves for the Cougars, who are 12-1-3 overall.
IUK women’s BB falls in opener
The IU Kokomo women’s basketball team dropped its season opener Thursday as Michigan-Dearborn beat the Cougars 53-50 at Detroit.
Shamaria Walker led IUK with 14 points. Alaya Chapman had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Anya Friend had seven points, three assists and five steals.
• The IUK men’s basketball team opens its season against Governor’s State University tonight as part of GSU’s Tip-Off Classic at University Park, Illinois. It’s an 8 p.m. game.
IUK is coming off of a memorable 2021-2022 season. The Cougars swept the River States Conference’s regular season and tournament titles. They then advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NAIA National Tournament, knocking off the No. 1 overall seed William Penn in the round of 32 on their home floor. IUK finished with a 32-4 record.
