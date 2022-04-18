IUK baseball finishes sweep of Brescia
OWENSBORO, Ky. – With two wins on Saturday, IUK’s baseball team finished a three-game sweep of Brescia in River States Conference action. The Cougars started the series with a win on Friday.
The Cougars won Saturday’s opener 7-3. Pat Mills bookended IUK’s attack with a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo blast in the ninth, pushing his season HR total to 15. Dylan Janke doubled twice and was also 2 for 4, as were Jared Heard and Dylan Steele. Thomas Obergfell homered. Seth Denoyer was 0 for 3 but drove in two runs.
IUK second reliever Brandon Bultemeie got the win, throwing two innings with two hits, an earned run, a walk and three strikeouts. Ethan Leslie threw the final three innings for the save, giving up no runs on two hits, two walks and notching three strikeouts.
IUK won Saturday’s closer 13-2 in seven innings. IUK put up an eight-spot in the sixth to take control with a 10-0 lead. Lucas Leitsinger threw six innings for the win, allowing four hits, two earned runs and two walks while fanning nine batters.
Jack Leverenz swung the heavy lumber in the closer, going 4 for 5 with a homer, a double and three runs batted in. Luke Hanson went 3 for 4 and also drove in three. Obergfell and Sean Becker were each 2 for 4 and Riley Garczynski was 2 for 5.
The Cougars (24-14, 14-3 RSC) host IU Southeast this weekend for a three-game RSC set, opening with a game Friday at 6 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
IUK’S Jones wins IUE invite
RICHMOND — IU Kokomo’s Brandi Jones won the individual title in the IU East Spring Invitational women’s golf tourney on Saturday, carding rounds of 81 and 78 for a two-round total of 159 at Forest Hills C.C. The Maconaquah product won by two strokes.
IUK’s Sarah Williams posted a top-10 finish with a 172. Gracie Tucker was 29th (191), and Olivia Waymouth was 37th (217). The Cougars were seventh in the eight-team field with 739.
Next for the Cougars is the RSC Championship April 24-26 in Florence.
