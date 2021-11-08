IUK volley wins, will host RSC
GARY — The IU Kokomo volleyball team took down IU Northwest in four sets Saturday, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, to finish the regular season action. The Cougars carry a 14-match winning streak and No. 1 seed into the upcoming River States Conference tournament, which the Cougars host.
On Saturday, Erinn Adam had a big match for the Cougars, smacking a team-high 17 kills and adding five block assists and five digs. Lorelei Porter had 13 kills and Jocelyn Hack and Maggie Connell six each. Alyvia Smith led the back row with 22 digs and Alexa Roberts nine. Kaley Lyons and Kendal Williams each had 23 assists.
The Cougars finish the regular season 16-1 in the RSC, best in the conference, and 25-8 overall.
• IUK will host the eight-team River States Conference Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The RSC West No. 1 seed Cougars kick off Friday’s quarterfinal schedule with a match against the No. 4 seed from the RSC East, Rio Grande, at 9 a.m. The No. 1 seed from the East Division, IU East, faces West No. 4 Oakland City at noon. No. 2 seed West Midway meets No. 3 seed East West Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. And No. 2 seed East Point Park meets No. 3 seed West IU Southeast at 7 p.m.
The semifinals are Saturday. The IUK side of the bracket plays the 10 a.m. semifinal and the other side plays at 12:30 p.m. The final is at 7 p.m
2 IUK runners reach nationals
RICHMOND — IU Kokomo cross country runners Lexi Jackson and Luis Saldana earned trips to the NAIA Nationals after strong performances at the River States Conference meet on Saturday.
Jackson took second overall at the league meet, earning her spot in the nationals with a time of 18:30.3 in the 5K event. Casey Lechner finished eighth, just one spot outside the cutoff to advance to the national meet. They led IUK’s women’s squad to third overall. April Christman was 16th, Audrey Benefiel was 21st and Isabelle Altic 23rd.
In the men’s race, Saldana took sixth place in the men’s 8K side of the meet, finishing in 27:14.5 for his spot in the national meet. The Cougars were second as a team, finishing just a point behind Midway. Bryce Jennings took 16th in 28:17.4, Dereck Vogel was 21st, Caleb Dugger was 29th, Drew Caldwell was 30th and Coby Grunden was 31st.
The nationals are scheduled for Nov. 19 at Vancouver, Washington.
IUK soccer falls in league tourney
PITTSBURGH — A goal in the first minute of the second overtime by Point Park’s TaMaya Wolford provided the margin of victory as Point Park beat IU Kokomo 1-0 in double overtime in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference women’s soccer tournament on Saturday.
IUK goalie Alicia Burns had four saves.
The Cougars end their season 6-9-2 after finishing 6-4-1 in RSC play. IUK’s six conference wins set a program record.
