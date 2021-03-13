IUK women’s tennis wins 3rd straight
GREENTOWN — The IU Kokomo women’s tennis team beat Anderson University 6-1 Friday at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center for the Cougars’ third straight victory.
In singles play, IUK’s Gabbie Orlando won 6-2, 6-1, Reece Johnson won 6-0, 6-3, Casey Newhouse won 6-0, 6-0, Bri Abrahamson won 6-3, 6-3, and Andrea Saylor won 3-6, 6-0, 10-6. Hannah Hudson won a one-set singles match.
In doubles action, Orlando and Larissa O’Rourke won 6-2, Johnson and Newhouse won 6-0, and Abrahamson and Saylor won 6-0.
IUK (4-10) hosts Calvin College today at the indoor center.
Cougar soccer falls to Lawrence Tech
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer team lost 4-1 at Lawrence Tech on Friday in IUK’s second game since the spring restart.
Tech led 1-0 at halftime and was up 3-0 when IUK’s Mackenzie Gibbons got the Cougars on the board with a penalty kick.
The Cougars (6-9-1) next host River States Conference rival IU East in a crucial league game on March 20. The Cougars are 4-4-1 in the RCS and need a win or a tie against first-place IU East in order to get the final spot for the upcoming RSC playoffs.
