IUK volley advances; 7 Cougs earn honors
PITTSBURGH — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team breezed past IU Southeast 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 in the opening round of the River States Conference’s tournament Friday.
Audrey Strawsma floored 14 kills to lead the Cougars’ attack, Lorelei Porter backed her with 11 kills and Sidney Gerig had nine. Kaley Lyons dished 21 assists and Allison Richman had 16 assists. Defensively, Alyvia Smith had 14 digs, Julia Sanders had 10 digs and Strawsma and Lexi Broyles had two solo blocks apiece.
IUK (28-6) advances to face IU East in the semifinal round today.
• The RSC named its all-conference teams and awards Friday and IUK was well represented.
Smith and Broyles earned individual awards with Smith collecting Defender of the Year honors and Broyles winning Freshman of the Year. Broyles also received two Player of the Year votes.
Smith leads IUK and the conference in digs with 605, and her 5.17 digs per set is good for second in the conference. Broyles has 255 kills and 95 total blocks; her .93 blocks per set is tied for fourth in the RSC. Broyles’ hitting percentage of .421 leads the Cougars.
Smith, Broyles and Lyons made the 14-player All-RSC first team. Gerig, Porter, Strawsma and Richman made the 14-player second team. And Gerig made the Champions of Character team as IUK’s representative.
Cougar basketball teams both fall
The IU Kokomo men’s and women’s basketball teams both took narrow losses Friday night.
The IUK men’s basketball team fell 71-66 at Washington Adventist on Friday in the Bevo Francis Invitational at Rio Grande, Ohio.
Darian Porch and Ty Willis each had 11 points to lead the Cougars. Zach Rinehart and Jerron Tatum had nine each, Hunter White eight and Noah Harris seven. Porch also led the Cougars with nine rebounds and four assists.
The IUK men (3-1) continue tourney play today against Carolina University at 1 p.m.
The Cougar women fell 76-71 at Taylor University. Playing 27 minutes off the bench, Olivia Dowden led IUK with 17 points. Kaylie Abriani added 13 points and Kristen Ridner 12. Ridner dished four assists and Anna Kiser had nine rebounds.
The IUK women (0-6) host IU East at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
