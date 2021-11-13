IUK volleyball wins RSC tourney opener
The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team made quick work of Rio Grande in the opening round of the River States Conference Championship Friday morning, winning 25-18, 25-6, 25-12. Top seed IUK is hosting the league tourney at the IUK Student Activities and Event Center.
With the victory, IUK (25-8) advances to today’s 10 a.m. semifinal against IU Southeast. Semifinal winners square off in the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Cougar attack overpowered Rio Grande. IUK hit a blistering .453 as a team, connecting on 46 kills with just seven errors in 86 attacks. Erinn Adam led the Cougar hitters with 15 kills in just 21 swings and a .667 percentage. Sidney Gerig added nine kills, Morgan Weir eight and Lorelei Porter six.
Kaley Lyons dished 22 assists and Kendal Williams 13. Alyvia Smith led the defensive effort with seven digs. Lyons, Porter and Alexa Roberts each had five. Roberts added four aces.
• The RSC announced its conference awards Friday and IUK had plenty of honorees.
Adam, a senior middle hitter, repeated as the league’s Player of the Year. She leads the RSC with a .365 attack percentage and 1.2 blocks per set, and added 332 kills, ranking fourth in that stat.
Adam also took a spot on the 14-member All-RSC first team, along with teammates Lyons, Gerig, Smith and Porter. IUK’s Audrey Strawsma was named to the 15-member second team.
Kendal Williams was IUK’s representative on the conference’s Champions of Character team.
IU East’s Reece Shirley was named the Setter of the Year. IU Southeast libero Lexie Fisher was named Defender of the year. Midway outside hitter Aubry Koester was named the Freshman of the Year. Midway’s Jonea Rima was named the Coach of the Year, and Rio Grande’s Jordan Walker was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
IUK men’s basketball shoots past Wilberforce
WILBERFORCE, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team topped Wilberforce 88-70 Friday in the last of five non-conference games before the Cougars’ River States Conference opener next week.
With the win, the Cougars moved to 4-1 on the season. Next for IUK is their RSC opener at Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That starts a run of three straight league games for the Cougars.
