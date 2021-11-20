Jackson, Saldana run at NAIA meet
VANCOUVER, Wash. — IU Kokomo’s Lexi Jackson and Luis Saldana ran in the NAIA Cross Country Championships on Friday at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.
In the women’s race, Jackson took 42nd place in a field of 340 total runners. The Cougar senior and Lewis Cass product covered the 5K course in a time of 19:04.2. She just missed earning NAIA All-American honors. Those went to the top 40 finishers.
Jackson’s 42nd-place finish matched her showing from the 2019 NAIA meet.
In the men’s race, Saldana took 169th place in a field of 330 runners. The Fort Wayne native covered the 8K course in a time of 27:19.3.
ALC sweeps IUK in hoops twinbill
Alice Lloyd College swept IU Kokomo in a River States Conference women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader Friday afternoon at the IUK Student Activities and Events Center.
In the women’s game, Alice Lloyd beat IUK 64-63. The Cougars rallied from a 59-53 deficit with 5:46 left to take a 63-61 lead at 1:42, but the Eagles answered the challenge.
Vanessa Mullins led IUK (1-5, 0-2 RSC) with 12 points and five rebounds. Jaela Meister had nine points while Anya Friend and Tia Chambers had eight points apiece.
In the men’s game, unbeaten Alice Lloyd topped IU Kokomo 73-63. The Eagles (6-0, 2-0 RSC) put four players in double figures and shot an efficient 48.4 % from the field. IUK was held to 35.6 % shooting.
Trequan Spivey led IUK (5-3, 1-1 RSC) with 22 points. Desean Hampton had another double-double with 13 points and cleaned the glass with a whopping 16 rebounds. No other Cougar had more than three, but the Cougars won the rebound battle 36-34. And Allante Harper had nine points and four assists.
