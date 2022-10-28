Cougars win men’s hoops opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. – IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team poured in 48 points in the first half to establish a 15-point lead and kept its foot on the gas after the break to win its season opener Friday night. IUK beat Governors State 90-64 in action at the Jaguars Tip-Off Classic.
The Cougars got a balanced attack as seven players scored eight or more and a dozen scored. Hunter White and Zach Rinehart scored 16 each, Darian Porch scored 12, Hunter Jackson nine, and Xavier Hines, Julien Hunter and Dell DeMeyers eight each.
Former Western player Evan Kretz hit a 3-pointer in the first game of his freshman season.
Rinehart grabbed 10 rebounds and Hunter six. Hunter led the squad with five assists.
IUK returns to action today in the classic to face Great Lakes Christian College. The Cougars’ first home game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against IU Northwest at the IUK Student Activities and Events Center.
IUK volley drops RSC showdown
RICHMOND – IU East beat IU Kokomo in four sets in a clash atop the River States Conference’s West Division on Friday night. Host IU East won 25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 25-22. With that result, IUE and IUK are both tied for first in the RSC West with 13-2 records.
Alyvia Smith had 20 digs for the Cougars and Ellie Garland had a dozen. Lexi Broyles stuffed eight blocks, Audrey Strawsma and Lorelei Porter had four each. Broyles led the offense with 11 kills, Porter and Maggie Connell had nine each. Kaley Lyons had 35 assists and Allison Richman eight.
The Cougars (24-6) return to action next weekend, hosting RSC opponents Alice Lloyd on Friday and Midway on Saturday to close the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.