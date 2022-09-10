IUK volleyball splits matches
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The IU Kokomo volleyball team split a pair of matches at the Aquinas/Cornerstone Invite Friday.
The Cougars beat saint Xavier 22-25, 25-17, 25-13, 28-26 in their first match Friday. Sidney Gerig had 15 kills, Audrey Strawsma 12 and Lorelei Porter six. Strawsma had seven blocks, Lexi Broyles five and Allison Richman four. Richman dished 39 assists. Alyvia Smith had 13 digs, Julia Sanders nine and Richman seven.
Cornerstone then beat IUK 25-20, 25-20, 30-28. Porter had 10 kills for the Cougars, Tori Wilkinson eight and Strawsma six. Broyles had five blocks and Strawsma and Richman three each. Richman had 33 assists. Alyvia Smith had 10 digs, Richman eight and Ellie Garland seven.
The Cougars (7-3) continue tourney play today against Judson University and Aquinas College of Michigan.
IUK runners compete at IWU
MARION – The IUK cross country teams competed in Indiana Wesleyan’s Twilight Invite Friday. The IUK women took 14th in a field that included eight ranked squads. The IUK men were 13th in a field that included seven ranked squads.
On the men’s side, Drew Caldwell led the Cougars, taking 72nd in 26:50. Nathan Lozoya was 131st in 28:14.3.
Joy McDivitt led the IUK women, taking 85th in 20:48 and April Chrisman was 88th in 20:50.5.
The IUK harriers are back in action on Sept. 17 for the IU Kokomo XC Invite at Northview Church in Kokomo.
