Smith reaches 1,000 digs in IUK’s win
MIDWAY, Ky. – Backrow ace Alyvia Smith hit a milestone as the junior libero helped the IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team sweep Midway 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 in a River States Conference match Friday night.
Smith reached the 1,000-dig mark while collecting a match-high 17 digs on the evening. She has 308 digs in 16 matches this season. Sidney Gerig bolstered the defense with four blocks.
Kaley Lyons had 15 assists. Lexi Broyles had nine kills and Audrey Strawsma and Allison Richman had six each. Richman added nine assists.
The Cougars improved to 13-3 overall and 2-0 in the RSC. The Cougars visit Shawnee State today in a non-conference match, then return to league play on Tuesday when they host IU Southeast at 7 p.m.
IUK men’s golf takes 2nd at invite
The IU Kokomo men’s golf team shot 615 and took second place in the IU East Fall Invitational Friday at the Delaware Country Club. The Cougars shot rounds of 320 and 295 in the one-day tourney.
IUK players Harley Pugh and Corbin Robinson were named to the all-tournament team. Pugh shot rounds of 77 and 73 for a 150, taking third place. Robinson shot 80 and 74 for a 154, tying for fifth. Ryan Hahaj shot 81-75 for 156. Nate Slack and Ryder Jones each shot 162.
The Cougar second team also played, shooting 645. Drew Wagner paced the second team, shooting 160.
The Cougars are back on course Monday in the River States Conference Fall Preview in Florence.
• The IUK women’s tennis team topped Goshen 5-2 in a match at Taylor High School’s courts. The tennis team is in action again on Wednesday at the ITA Midwest Regional in Marion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.