IUK basketball sweeps Brescia
The IU Kokomo basketball teams finished the regular season with a sweep of Brescia in a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Cougar Gym on Saturday afternoon. The IUK women opened with a 69-55 victory, and the men closed with a 94-75 win.
The NAIA Division II No. 16-ranked Cougar men forced 26 turnovers and came away with a comfortable win after leading 51-42 at halftime. Trequan Spivey scored 24 points for IUK (24-6), Akil McClain scored 22, Desean Hampton scored 15, Bryce Hudson 10, Darian Porch seven, and Billie Webster and Allante Harper six each. Hampton had 11 rebounds, and he and Spivey each dished four assists.
IUK’s men and IU Southeast tied atop the RSC West Division with 13-3 league records and IUSE wins the division based on tiebreakers.
In the women’s game, after an 11-11 tie through one quarter, the IUK women established the lead by outscoring the visitors 23-14 in the second quarter and 23-19 in the third.
Tia Chambers led IUK with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kokomo’s Q. Merriweather added 11 points, Sierra Peete scored nine, and Ally Davis and Vanessa Mullins eight each. Peete dished six assists.
IUK (16-12) finished 8-8 in league play and is third in the RSC West.
RSC men’s and women’s tourney play begins Wednesday.
IUK baseball drops doubleheader
DAYTON, Tenn – Host school Bryan College swept a baseball doubleheader against IU Kokomo on Saturday. Bryan won the opener 1-0 with a run in the bottom of the sixth, then followed with an 8-6 win in the closer. Both games were seven innings.
Mark Goudy went 3 for 3 with a double for IUK in the opening game. Eston Stull took the loss, throwing six innings with just three hits, two walks, an earned run on a homer, and eight strikeouts.
In the second game, Bryan scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. Chad Garisek went 2 for 4 for the Cougars. Goudy knocked in two runs. Jared Heard and Cody Bible each homered and scored twice.
Starter Noah Richardson took the loss.
The Cougars (5-4) play a twinbill at Tennessee Wesleyan today.
