IUK baseball sweeps road DH
CLEVELAND , Ga. – The IU Kokomo baseball team swept a pair of seven-inning games at Truett-McConnell College on Saturday. The Cougars won the opener 6-4, then shut out the hosts 2-0 in the closer.
The Cougars trailed the first game 4-3 entering the top of the seventh then scored three runs in the top of the inning to turn the game their way.
Austin Weiler went 2 for 3 with an RBI for IUK, and Chad Garisek and Riley Garczynski were each 2 for 4 with an RBI. Masen Melton was 1 for 3 and knocked in two runs. Garczynski and Bryce Lenz each scored twice. Jared Heard had a triple and Garczynski and Garisek each doubled.
Cougar reliever Justin Reed threw 1 2/3 no-hit innings for the win.
In the second game, IUK’s Noah Richardson threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout for the win. He struck out three and walked one in seven innings, and survived five hit batters.
Richardson and T-M pitcher Cason Brown dueled through six scoreless innings before the Cougars won the game with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. Heard hit a solo homer and Drew Barber knocked in a run for IUK in that frame. Weiler led IUK at the plate with a 2-for-2 outing including a double and a run scored.
IUK (5-2) next plays a doubleheader at Bryant College on Friday.
IUK basketball teams split
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. – The No. 14-ranked IU Kokomo men’s basketball team beat Alice Lloyd 74-63, and the IUK women fell 81-71 at Alice Lloyd in River States Conference basketball action on Saturday.
The IUK men stormed back from a 12-point halftime deficit to blast the hosts 47-24 in the second half and emerge with the victory. IUK (23-5, 12-2 RSC) maintained its lead atop the RSC West Division.
Desean Hampton had a monster game for the Cougars, scoring 18 points and pulling down a whopping 21 rebounds – both game highs. Darian Porch added 17 points, Akil McClain 13, Billie Webster 12 and Allante Harper nine.
In the women’s game, the hosts outscored IUK 46-25 in the middle quarters to overturn an early IUK lead and take the game. Vanessa Mullins scored 20 points for the Cougars (14-12, 6-7 RSC), Tia Chambers added 14 and Alec Fitts nine. Chambers grabbed 11 boards.
IUK’s squads play at RSC foe IU Southeast on Tuesday.
