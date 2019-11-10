IUK men’s hoops beats Harris-Stowe
IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team went up by five points, 39-34 at halftime, then outscored the visitors by 16 points in the second half to post an 85-64 victory over Harris-Stowe Saturday afternoon in Cougar Gym.
Trequan Spivey and Allante Harper each scored 16 points to lead the Cougars. Spivey crossed the 1,000-point milestone in the process. Desean Hampton added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Next for IUK (5-1) is a game at Taylor University on Tuesday.
Taylor beats IUK in women’s hoops
MARION (AP)– IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team fell 78-61 to No. 15 Taylor University Saturday in its final game at Indiana Wesleyan’s Leah Whittaker Memorial Classic.
The Cougars (5-2) are off until Nov. 21 when they visit No. 6 Marian University.
IUK soccer falls in RSC tourney
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio – The Cougars held a 1-0 lead at halftime but Ohio Christian scored three goals in the second half to beat IU Kokomo 3-1 Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference tournament.
Kaitlyn Goodwin had a dozen saves for the Cougars and Keely Hoopingarner scored IUK’s goal off an assist by Rebekah Forti in the first half.
IUK closes its inaugural season 7-9-3.
IUK volleyball sweeps Rio Grande
RIO GRANDE, Ohio – The IU Kokomo volleyball squad closed the regular season with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-8 victory at Rio Grande Saturday in River States Conference action.
The Cougars finish the regular season 23-11 overall and 13-3 in the RSC. Their next match will be in the upcoming RSC tournament.
