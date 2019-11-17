Cougar volleyball wins RSC tourney
PITTSBURGH – The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team held off a series of match points to edge Asbury 3-2 in the semifinal round, then swept West Virginia Tech 3-0 in the final to repeat as champions of the River States Conference Tournament on Saturday.
In the semifinals, the Cougars trailed by five points in the fifth set before taking a 21-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-9, 16-14 victory. Asbury led 14-9 in the fifth set but the Cougars fought off match point five times before winning the set.
McKenna Lundy put down her 16th kill on match point to seal the victory for the Cougars. Mallorie Havens followed with 15 kills and Lizzie Sokeland had 10. Macee Rudy led the back row with 27 digs. Kristi Elson had 16 and Kendal Williams had 14 digs to go with 31 assists. Elson pressured Asbury with her service, recording five aces. Erinn Adam and Sokeland each had four blocks.
IUK cruised past WV Tech in the final 2518, 25-20, 25-23. Kiersten Cooper led the Cougar attack with 11 kills, Lundy had 10 kills and Adams nine. Rudy again led the back row with 13 digs. Williams had 38 assists. At the net, Adams had a solo block and eight block assists.
The Cougars take a 26-11 record into next Saturday’s opening round of the NAIA tournament.
IUK men’s hoops posts big win
CHICAGO, Ill. – The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team put five players in double figures in a 103-56 victory over Moody Bible Institute on Saturday.
Allante Harper led the Cougars with 14 points. Bryce Hudson and Billie Webster each scored 13, Akil McClain scored 11 and Xavier Hines 10. In total, 13 Cougars registered points. Desean Hampton and Jesus Martinez each snagged seven rebounds.
IUK takes a 7-1 record into its next game, at Lincoln College on Thursday.
