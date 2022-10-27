2 IUK teams in action tonight
The IU Kokomo women’s soccer and women’s basketball teams are both in action tonight. The soccer team is in the final week of its regular season while the women’s basketball team is set to begin its season.
The soccer team hosts Carlow at 7 p.m. today at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, then hosts Point Park at 1 p.m. Saturday at KMS.
IUK (11-1-3 overall) and Point Park are tied atop the RSC standings with 7-0-1 records, meaning Saturday’s match could decide the conference champion.
Carlow (7-6-2 overall) is 2-4-2 in RSC play.
The women’s basketball team, meanwhile, hits the road tonight to face the University of Michigan-Dearborn at 6 p.m. for its season opener. The game will be held at the Matthaei Center on the campus of Wayne State in Detroit. Michigan-Dearborn’s gym is under construction.
IUK has an overhauled roster (eight freshmen and two transfers) after going 10-15 overall and 7-11 in the RSC last season.
IUK volley team wins 7th straight
SANDFORD — The IU Kokomo volleyball team breezed past Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College 25-9, 25-11, 25-9 in a River States Conference match Tuesday.
Sidney Gerig floored 10 kills to lead the Cougars’ attack, Lexi Broyles added eight kills and Tori Wilkinson had seven. Kaley Lyons dished 22 assists and Allison Richman had 11. Alyvia Smith led IUK’s defense with 16 digs.
The Cougars (24-5 overall, 13-1 RSC) have won seven in a row — all by 3-0 sweeps.
The Cougars visit IU East on Friday. IUK leads the RSC West Division with IU East (12-2) right on its heels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.