No. 13 Cougar men crush Carlow
PITTSBURGH (AP) – The No. 13-ranked IU Kokomo men’s basketball team rolled over winless Carlow 110-62 Tuesday night in River States Conference play.
All dozen IUK players that hit the floor on Tuesday scored. Akil McClain led IUK with 19 points, Desean Hampton scored 17, Darian Porch 12, Allante Harper 11, and Xavier Hines, Antoyne Jackson, Ditwan Gary and Trequan Spivey each scored nine.
McClain and Porch each took eight rebounds. Spivey dished out eight assists.
IUK (14-3, 4-0 RSC) hosts Miami University-Hamilton at 3 p.m. Friday.
Carlow women pass IUK in 4th quarter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – A fourth-quarter surge lifted Carlow’s women’s basketball team to a 66-59 victory over IU Kokomo Tuesday in River States Conference action.
The teams were tied 29-all at halftime and IUK led 46-45 after three quarters but the home squad outscored the Cougars 21-13 in the final frame.
Tia Chambers led IUK’s scoring output with 16 points. Kokomo’s Q. Merriweather grabbed eight rebounds.
The Cougars (9-7, 1-3 RSC) return to the floor next Tuesday for a home conference game against IU Southeast at 5:30 p.m.
