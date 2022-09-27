IU Kokomo volley wins key RSC clash
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat visiting IU Southeast 25-15, 25-17, 25-10 for a 3-0 sweep Tuesday in a West Division clash in the River States Conference.
IUK (14-3 overall) moved to 3-0 in the conference and is the last remaining unbeaten in the West Division. IU Southeast (8-6) dropped to 4-1.
Lorelei Porter floored eight kills to lead a balanced Cougar attack. Audrey Strawsma and Tori Wilkinson had six kills apiece and Sidney Gerig and Allison Richman had five kills each. Kaley Lyons set up the hitters with 23 assists and Richman had 11 assists.
Defensively, Alyvia Smith led IUK with 14 digs and 11 serve receptions. Mya Shively also had 11 serve receptions.
IUK’s Jones, Smith win league awards
The River States Conference’s honored IU Kokomo volleyball player Alyvia Smith and Cougar women’s golf player Brandi Jones for their performances last week.
The league named Smith its Volleyball Defender of the Week for the fifth straight week after she eclipsed the 1,000-career digs milestone in a 2-1 week for the Cougars.
Smith totaled 61 digs in the matches against IU South Bend, Rio Grande and Shawnee State.
Jones repeated as the Women’s Golfer of the Week after the former Maconaquah standout took second place in the Battle at Blackthorn in South Bend. She had a 36-hole score of 155, finishing four shots back of the medalist.
