IUK men to play for RSC title
SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. – The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team will play for the River States Conference championship on Tuesday after beating West Virginia Tech 73-64 in a road semifinal on Saturday.
The NAIA Division II No. 22 Cougars (26-6) will face No. 23 IU East (22-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richmond.
Trequan Spivey had a big afternoon for the Cougars, scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Akil McClain added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Desean Hampton scored eight points and took down a game-high 12 boards. Ditwan Gary and Darian Porch each scored six. Garry added four assists.
The Cougar defense held No. 15 WV Tech 34.9% from the field and just 26.5% from 3-point land. IUK then dominated the glass, cleaning up a lot of WV Tech misses. IUK outrebounded Tech 46-31. The Cougars gave up just five offensive rebounds and claimed 37 defensive ones.
IUK and IU East both took second in their divisions of the RSC. IU East won the only regular-season meeting between the two, 83-79 at Cougar Gym on Jan. 21.
IUK women fall in RSC semis
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Christian beat IUK 106-73 Saturday afternoon in the semifinal round of the River States Conference women’s basketball tournament. Ohio Christian went up 27-10 after one quarter to take control.
Sierra Peete led IUK with 17 points. Tia Chambers had a double-double of 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Alec Fitts scored 13 and Vanessa Mullins scored 11. Kokomo High School product Q. Merriweather, the team’s only senior, had five points, two assists and a rebound.
The Cougars finish with a 17-13 record.
