IUK’s Jackson is indoor track All-American
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – IU Kokomo athlete Lexi Jackson scored All-American honors Friday with a seventh-place finish in the 5,000 meters at the NAIA Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships at Dakota State University.
Jackson, a Cass High School product, covered the course in 17:52.06. The Cougar junior is the first All-American in program history and posted the highest NAIA indoor finish in program history.
IUK’s McKee, Poole dominate in baseball
OAKLAND CITY (AP) – The IU Kokomo baseball squad got strong pitching from Max McKee and Renton Poole to post a 5-1 victory over new River States Conference rival Oakland City on Friday.
McKee started and threw the opening 4 2/3 innings for the win, giving up just one run on seven hits and no walks. He struck out seven. Oakland City scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Kokomo scored twice in the fifth and added single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings. Poole threw the last 4 1/3 innings with a hit, no walks, five strikeouts and no runs.
Noah Hurlock led IUK at the plate with a 3-for-4 game and two runs batted in. Dylan Janke had two hits and also drove in two runs. Patrick Mills and Riley Garczynski also had two hits each.
IUK (4-5, 1-0 RSC) completes the series with two games at Oakland City today. The opener is at noon.
Wesleyan sweeps IUK in volleyball
MARION – Indiana Wesleyan’s volleyball team swept IU Kokomo 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 Friday in the first match of the spring restart for both squads.
Lizzie Sokeland had six kills for IUK, and Signey Gerig and Erinn Adam five each. Kaley Lyons dished 22 assists and Macee Rudy led defensively with eight digs.
IUK plays at Indiana Tech on Wednesday.
