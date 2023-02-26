Led by Hunter White’s huge game, IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team motored past Point Park 76-66 Saturday, and with that win, the Cougars will play for the River States Conference tournament championship Tuesday in their own gym.
IUK (23-7) hosts IU Southeast (22-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Activities and Events Center in the league title game.
White led the Cougars with 28 points on a strong shooting night. He connected on 9 of 14 field goals, including both his 3-pointers, and hit 8 of 10 free throws. He added five assists. Point Park’s Jalen Stamps was the game’s high scorer at 32 points, but was just 10 of 23 from the field.
The Cougars got big impacts from starters and bench players. From the starting unit, Zach Rinehart had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Darian Porch had eight boards and five points. Among the reserves, Noah Harris scored 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting, and Dell Demeyers added 10 points.
Point Park went on a 10-0 run to take a 52-45 lead early in the second half but IUK went on a 9-1 run to retake the lead at 54-53. Then IUK asserted its advantage in the final minutes.
The Cougars shot a solid 49% overall and 40% from 3-land while holding Point Park to just 37.9% overall and a miserable 20% (5 of 24) from outside the arc.
Tuesday’s championship game will be the third game between IUK and IUSE this season, with the rivals splitting the series. The Cougars won their home game 85-81 in overtime on Dec. 3, and the Grenadiers won 89-75 in New Albany on Feb. 11.
IUK baseball
The Cougars hosted Saint Francis and Madonna University this weekend, playing seven-inning games against each on Saturday and again on Sunday.
In Saturday’s action, the Cougars split their results. IUK beat Saint Francis 6-2 in the morning, and lost to Madonna 4-2 in the evening.
In Saturday’s Saint Francis game, former Northwestern High School athlete Ben Harris started and threw six innings for the victory. Harris gave up just four hits, two walks, two runs, and one earned run while stroking out five. Dylan Steele threw a 1-2-3 seventh to close the game.
The Cougars jumped on Saint Francis quickly. Jarod Gillespie got the scoreboard moving with a two-run double. Luke Barnes followed with a two-run single. Barnes later cracked a two-run homer in the third for a 6-0 lead. Gillespie was 2 for 2. Barnes and Riley Garczynski were each 2 for 3.
In Saturday’s game against Madonna, IUK struck first with an RBI double from Barnes and an RBI groundout by Dylan Janke for a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but didn’t score again. Garczynski led the offense with a 2 for 4 game. IUK starter Lucas Letsinger took the los, throwing five innings with four earned runs. Ethan Leslie and Asa Christie each threw a scoreless inning.
On Sunday, the Cougars started with a 10-4 loss to Madonna in the morning. IUK starter J.T. Holton took the loss as Madonna knocked him out in the second inning before piling up a 9-0 lead through three frames. On offense, Caden Whitehead had a two-run double for the Cougars and Matt Iacobucci had an RBI single.
In Sunday’s final game, the Cougars held off Saint Francis 7-4. The Cougars built a 7-0 lead through four innings. Saint Francis rallied for a run in the sixth and four in the seventh before IUK reliever Brandon Bultemeier got the final out for the save.
Garczynski got IUK moving with a two-run triple in the third inning. Jack Leverenz also had an RBI single in that frame. In the fourth, Gillespie had a two-run double. Garczynski and Gillespie each went 2 for 3. Starter Mason Whiteley pitched the first five innings for the win. He allowed four hits, two walks and one run (earned) while striking out five.
The Cougars (7-7) open River States Conference play with a three-game set at Oakland City this weekend. The series starts with a single game Friday at 3 p.m., followed by a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
