IU Kokomo's men's basketball team beat Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College 74-60 in a River States Conference game Saturday at IUK.
The Cougars led by just a point, 29-28, at halftime, then outscored Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 55-32 after the break to put the game away.
Hunter White and Zach Rinehart led the Cougars (18-6, 12-2 RSC). White had 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists and Rinehart had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Xavier Hines had another 15 points and five boards, and Chris Chinn scored eight points and took seven rebounds.
The Cougars have won seven of their last eight games heading into Tuesday’s home game against Midway at approximately 7:30 p.m.
IUK WOMEN FALL
The IUK women’s basketball team opened a 19-13 lead after a quarter, but Saint Mary-of-the-Woods outscored the Cougars 49-24 in the middle quarters to go up by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter.
Anna Kiser led IUK with a dozen points. Kaylie Abriani scored nine and Anya Friend eight. Shamaria Walker grabbed eight rebounds and scored seven points.
The Cougars (2-21, 2-12 RSC) are in action again Tuesday when they host Midway at 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL SWEEPS WEEKEND
Following a victory Friday, IUK’s baseball team moved to 3-0 on the season after beating Cumberland 14-7 and St. Andrews 15-2 on Saturday.
The Cougar offense hit stride instantly in Saturday’s first game as Noah Hurlock cracked a grand slam in the top of the first inning to stake the Cougars to the lead.
Luke Barnes hit a solo home run and Jonathan Latham a two-run homer in the second inning and the Cougars led 7-5 after two full frames. Jack Leverenz had an RBI single in the third and the Cougars pushed six more runs across in the fifth and sixth innings.
Latham, Leverenz and Barnes each had two hits for the Cougars. Starting pitcher Lucas Letsinger threw five innings for the win, allowing seven hits, five earned runs with three strikeouts.
• IUK again got moving quickly against Saint. Andrews, scoring six times in the first inning, scoring in each of the first four innings and opening a 12-2 lead through four.
Riley Garczynski, Nolan Bowser and Dylan Steele each doubled and scored in the top of the first for IUK. Luke Barnes finished the scoring in that frame with a two-run homer. Nick Bowser hit a solo homer in the second dinning.
Jarod Gillespie singled to start a third-inning rally and came home on Tucker Platt’s two-run tater to give IUK a 9-1 lead. The Cougars put three more runs on the board in the fourth including a two-run shot from Hayden Davis.
Bowser and Gillespie each had two hits for the Cougars. IUK starter J.T. Holt threw three innings and left with a 9-2 lead. Tyler Hensch, Asa Christie, Victor Fujiu and Mason Whiteley followed with a scoreless inning each.
COUGAR TRACK RECORDS FALL
In a record-setting meet, IUK’s men’s track team won the three-team Anderson Invite and the women’s team finished second Saturday. The men’s squad set four school records and the women’s team set three in the meet in Anderson.
• The Cougar Men scored 194 points to pull away from Manchester, which scored 175. Anderson was third at 104.
Drew Caldwell broke IUK’s record in the pole vault by clearing 3.85 meters. Nick Anderson broke the school record in the 3K racewalk, finishing in 17:46.53. Gabe Wedmore broke the IUK record in the weight throw with an effort of 14.06 meters. And the 4x400 relay team of Nolan Talley, Clay Brubaker, Isaiah Belcher and Julian Wallace set a school record in 3:31.38.
• The Cougar women scored 146 points, just three points off the pace of meet winner Manchester (149). Anderson was third with 66.
Casey Pfefferkorn set two IUK records: She won the mile in 5:25.13, and was second in the 800 meters in 2:26.65. Another school record fell when Lanie Pocock broke her previous IUK-best mark with a time of 17:37.04 in the 3K racewalk.
Joy McDivitt won the 600 meters and the 1,000 meters. Kailyn Devault won the 200 in :28.56 and was second in the 60 dash.
Isabelle Altic won the 3K and Taylor Roesler won pole vault.
IUK’s women and men are next in action Friday and Saturday at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet in Allendale, Michigan.
WOMEN'S TENNIS DROPS OPENER
IUK’s women’s tennis team fell 4-3 to NCAA Division II Cedarville University Saturday in Indianapolis in the spring season opener for both teams.
The meet opened with doubles, where IUK’s Gabbie Orlando and Larissa O’Rourke won their match 6-2, though the Cougars dropped the other two single-set doubles matches.
In individual play, Orlando scored a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, Reiley Hiser won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Andrea Saylor won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles. Cedarville also won three singles points and tilted the match its way by taking two of the three doubles matches.
Next, the IUK squad faces the University of Saint Francis on Feb. 15 at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
