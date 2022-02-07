The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team won a River States Conference showdown Sunday with a 77-74 road victory over Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. It was IUK’s 11th straight win.
The teams each entered with just one loss in conference play. With the win, IUK (23-3) maintained its footing atop the RSC West Division with a 13-1 record, Alice Lloyd (20-3) fell to 11-2 in league play.
IUK’s Desean Hampton led the all scorers 22 points on sterling 9-of-11 field-goal shooting. He also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
Trailing by eight with just under five minutes to play, Hampton scored six of the Cougars’ final 11 points including a dunk on a putback with :33 left to give IUK a one-point lead. On the next possession, IUK’s Tayson Parker drew an offensive foul on the Eagles, giving the Cougars the ball at :18. On the ensuing inbound, Hampton was fouled and stepped up to knock down two free throws to give IUK a three-point lead. IUK’s defense sealed it from there.
Trequan Spivey scored 19, Darian Porch 15, Xavier Hines eight and Parker seven. Parker was second on the squad with six rebounds. Spivey dished a team-high eight assists.
IUK plays at league foe Oakland City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
IUK WOMEN FALL
Alice Lloyd routed IUK in the women’s half of Sunday’s hoops doubleheader, beating the Cougars 81-47.
Gabrielle Joyner led IUK with 14 points.
The Cougars (9-12 overall, 6-8 RSC) play at RSC rival Oakland City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BASEBALL OPENS
The Cougar baseball team opened the season by splitting a pair of games at LSU Shreveport Saturday in Louisiana. The Cougars dropped the opener 6-0, then won the closer 10-6 for new coach Drew Brantley’s first win.
The Cougars had just one hit in the opener, a single by Noah Hurlock. Owen Callaghan started and took the loss with six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
In the closer, Shreveport took a 5-2 lead through three innings and led 6-4 through four but IUK erupted for six runs in the top of the seventh to tilt the game. Patrick Mills had a two-run single in the seventh, Dylan Steele had an RBI single, Jarod Gillespie scored on an error, and Sean Becker plated two with a single to finish the uprising.
Mills, Gillespie and Steele each had two hits for the Cougars. Luke Barnes had an RBI triple in the fourth.
Sam Hinshaw got the win after throwing a perfect sixth inning, and Ryan Beck closed with a shutout seventh frame.
• The Cougars dropped a pair of games Sunday to Loyola-New Orleans in Shreveport. Loyola won the opener 5-1, then beat IUK 8-7 in eight innings to close the day.
Mills gave IUK a quick lead with an RBI double in the top of the first inning, but Loyola tied the game with a run in the bottom of the frame, then scored a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. Mills finished 2 for 3 for IUK. Ben Harris took the loss with two runs (both earned) in four innings.
In the second game, Loyola went up 5-0 through four innings. IUK scored a run in the fifth, then again put a six-spot on the board in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead, but Loyola countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, then won with a run in the extra inning two frames later.
Riley Garczynski led IUK with a 2-for-5 game. Bryce Lenz had three RBIs and Matt Iacobucci two. Gillespie doubled. Reliever Hinshaw took the loss.
