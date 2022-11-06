The IU Kokomo volleyball team beat visiting Midway 25-7, 25-15, 25-17 in a River States Conference match Saturday afternoon. IUK held the match in its former gym, located downtown, due to a power outage on the campus.
Lexi Broyles floored 10 kills to lead the Cougars and Lorelei Porter had eight kills. Kaley Lyons distributed 17 assists and Allison Richman dished 14 assists. Defensively, Alyvia Smith had 17 digs.
The Cougars (27-6 overall, 16-2 RSC) now turn their attention to the conference tournament. They will face IU Southeast in a quarterfinal match at noon Friday at Point Park in Pittsburgh.
CROSS COUNTRY
IUK hosted the River States Conference’s cross country meet Saturday.
In the women’s race, IUK took third place. Senior Casey Pfefferkorn finished in fourth place to advance to the NAIA Championships as an individual. Pfefferkorn crossed the line with a time of 19:55.60.
In the men’s race, IUK took second place behind champion IU East. IUK junior Luis Saldana finished in sixth place to advance to the NAIA Championships as an individual. Saldana covered the course in 27:28.20 to earn an NAIA ticket for the second straight year.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Huntington University beat IUK 56-40 in a women’s basketball game Saturday night at Huntington.
Kristen Ridner led the Cougars (0-4) with 10 points and six rebounds. Shamaria Walker and Anya Friend scored seven points apiece and Anna Kiser grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and scored four points.
The Cougars host Bethel University at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.