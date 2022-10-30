The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team whipped Great Lakes Christian College 79-49 Saturday afternoon at University Park, Illinois, to cap a 2-0 opening weekend.
The Cougars jumped to a quick 12-2 lead, took a 44-21 advantage into halftime and maintained a 20-point lead the rest of the way.
Xavier Hines scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-land and Darian Porch scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Also for IUK, Hunter White had nine points and six boards, Noah Harris had nine points, Hunter Jackson had seven points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals and Chris Chin had seven assists against just one turnover.
The Cougars welcome IU Northwest to the Student Activities and Events Center on Wednesday for their home opener. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The following are looks at other IUK teams that were in action Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
In a match to decide the River States Conference’s regular-season champion, Point Park beat IUK 2-0 Saturday afternoon at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Pioneers struck twice in the opening half and made the lead stand.
Point Park (9-0-1 RSC) earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. IUK (8-1-1) is the No. 2 seed. Both will receive byes into the semifinal round.
IUK will host the winner of the Brescia-IU quarterfinal match in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9. The championship is set for Nov. 12 with the better seeded team hosting.
VOLLEYBALL
IUK’s volleyball team bounced back from a loss to IU East on Friday to beat Ohio Christian 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 in an RSC match Saturday at Circleville, Ohio.
Meg Saalfrank and Lexi Broyles floored 12 kills apiece and Sidney Gerig had nine kills. Kaley Lyons and Allison Richman distributed 20 assists apiece. Alyvia Smith led the defense with 21 digs and Lyons backed her with 10.
The Cougars (25-6 overall, 14-2 RSC) host Alice Lloyd at 7 p.m. Friday, then host Midway at noon Saturday to close the regular season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Concordia University (Michigan) beat IUK 65-49 Saturday at Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Anya Friend led IUK (0-2) with nine points. Alaya Chapman scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds, Anna Kiser had seven points and six boards and Kristen Ridner also had seven points.
The Cougars visit Goshen College on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
