Former Maconaquah standout Brandi Jones took second place in the Battle at Blackthorn to lead the IU Kokomo women’s golf squad to a fifth-place finish in the eight-team tournament this weekend in South Bend.
Bethel was the team champion of the two-round event with a 637. IUK shot 691, opening with a 350 Friday and closing with a 341 on Saturday.
Jones shot rounds of 77 and 78 for a 155 to take second place. She was four shots behind the champion, Bethel’s Maria Parado Victori. Next for the Cougars, Gracie Tucker and Hope Mygrant tied for 27th with matching 179s and Annastacia Hutchings was 32nd with 184.
SOCCER TIES 2-2
Kelsi Hoot bagged both IU Kokomo’s goals in a 2-2 tie at Brescia in River States Conference action. Brescia took a 2-0 lead half an hour into the game before the Cougars charged back.
VOLLEY FALLS IN 4
The Cougars fell 25-21, 25-21 14-25, 25-15 to Shawnee State in Portsmouth, Ohio. Statistics from the match were not yet available on Sunday.
