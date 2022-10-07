IUK volleyball rolls to RSC victory
The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball team cruised through Carlow in River States Conference action Friday, winning 25-13, 25-9, 25-18 in Pittsburgh.
Sidney Gerig had nine kills, Lexi Broyles eight and Tori Wilkinson six for the Cougars. Kaley Lyons had 18 assists, Allison Richman 12 and Alyvia Smith five. As is her usual, Smith cleaned up opposing attacks on the back row, finishing with 19 digs.
The volleyball squad (17-4, 6-0 RSC) is back in league action today, facing Point Park at noon in Pittsburgh.
• IUK’s men’s cross country team took third place at the 12-team Brescia Invitational, running a program-record 2:14:30. That’s 1:11 better than the Cougars’ previous fastest time. IU East won the tight team competition with a score of 70. Trevecca Nazarene was second with 71, IUK third at 74, Lindsey Wilson fourth, also at 74, and Cumberland fifth with 81.
Cyrus Felger led IUK, taking seventh in 26:28.3. Drew Caldwell was ninth in 26:33.1, Luis Saldana was 14th in 26:57.2, Bryce Jennings was 16th in 27:00.2, and Nathan Lozoya was 32nd in 27:31.6.
IUK’s men’s and women’s teams are next in action at the NAIA Great Lakes Invite on Oct. 22 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
• The Cougar women’s cross country team took third out of 11 squads at the Brescia Invite. Lindsey Wilson ran away with the title, posting a score of 52. Austin Peay was second at 85 and IUK third at 88.
IUK’s time of 1:39.24 set a program record, 19 seconds ahead of the previous best. Casey Lechner took seventh in 19:14.5 to lead IUK. Leslie Sprankles was 11th in 19:39.6, Joy McDivitt 17th in 19:51.4, April Chrisman 21st in 20:00.2, and Ella Kantz 38th in 20:39.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.