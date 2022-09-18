The IU Kokomo men’s golf team opened its fall season by taking second Sunday in the two-day Asbury Fall Invitational at Kearney Hills Golf Links in Lexington, Kentucky. University of the Cumberlands won with a five-under 571. IUK was second at 599. Shawnee State was third at 614.
All 12 of IUK’s rounds at the meet were in the 70s. Ryan Hahaj shot rounds of 73 and 74 for a 3-over 147 to finish in a tie for fourth. Harley Pugh shot 76 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday for a four-over 148 and a tie for sixth. They were both named to the all-tourney team.
Hayden Williamson and Drew Wagner each shot 150 to finish tied for 10th. Wagner was playing as an individual. Corbin Robinson and Nate Slack both shot 155 to tie for 21st.
The golf squad is back in action on Friday at the IU East Fall Invitational at the Delaware County CC.
VOLLEY WINS 2
IUK’s volleyball team played its first two home matches of the season Saturday. The Cougars defeated IU East 3-1 in a River States Conference opener, then beat non-conference foe Trinity International University 3-1.
The Cougars defeated IU East 25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18. Lexi Broyles led IUK’s attack with 14 kills and Sidney Gerig backed her with 12 kills. Kaley Lyons dished 24 assists and Allison Richman had 17 assists. Defensively, Alyvia Smith recorded 29 digs and Lyons had 13 digs.
The Cougars defeated Trinity International 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 25-17. Audrey Strawsma floored 10 kills, Richman and Lyons combined for 35 assists, Smith had 25 digs, Julia Sanders chipped in 11 digs and Lorelei Porter had two solo blocks and two block assists.
IUK (11-3 overall, 1-0 RSC) hosts IU South Bend in a non-conference match at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
XC FARES WELL
IUK held its cross country invitational Saturday.
In the women’s race, Goshen posted a score of 24 to win the five-team meet. IUK was second with 39.
Leslie Sprankles led IUK with a fourth-place finish in 20:29.08. Joy McDivitt (seventh, 20:50.97), Casey Lechner (eighth, 20:55.33), Isabelle Altic (ninth, 21:02.89) and April Chrisman (11th, 21:34.49) rounded out the Cougars’ scoring five.
In the men’s race, Goshen and IU East posted scores of 33 with Goshen winning the title on the tiebreaker. IUK was third in the five-team field with a score of 84.
Drew Caldwell led IUK with an eighth-place finish in 27:25.71. Cyrus Felger (16th, 28:28.55), Bryce Stateler (21st, 29:00.21), Luis Saldana (22nd, 29:01.02) and Bryce Jennings (23rd, 29:06.29) rounded out IUK’s scoring five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.