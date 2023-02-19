IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team opened a 12-point lead at halftime, then scored 50 points in the second half to pull away from Brescia 82-62 on senior day Saturday at IUK.
Julien Hunter led the Cougars with 20 points, Darian Porch and Chris Chin each scored 11, Ty Willis nine, Hunter White eight, and Zach Rinehart and Hunter Jackson seven each. Rinehart grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. White and Willis each had four assists.
With the victory, the Cougars end River States Conference play with a 15-3 mark, good for first place in the RSC West Division, and take a 21-7 overall mark into upcoming RSC tourney play. The Cougars get into the mix of the RSC tourney at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against the winner of today’s Brescia-Ohio Christian game.
IUK women’s hoops wins
The Cougar women’s basketball squad raced to a 23-9 lead after a quarter and held the lead at each stop to beat Brescia 75-70 on Saturday. Brescia scored the opening hoop but the Cougars went on a 10-0 run after that to take control.
Anna Kiser and Alaya Chapman each had a double-double for the Cougars. Kiser had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Chapman had 19 points and 10 boards. Mia Catley added 11 points, Anya Friend eight and Ella Wolfe seven.
The Cougars wrapped up their season with a 3-15 record in RSC play and 3-24 overall.
Baseball drops 2
Middle Georgia State swept IUK’s baseball team in a doubleheader at Cochran, Georgia, on Saturday. MGS beat the Cougars 3-0 in the opener and 7-4 in the closer.
In the opening game, Middle Georgia broke free of a scoreless tie with a three-spot in the sixth inning. Lucas Letsinger took the loss for IUK, throwing all six innings. He gave up just two hits in the first five frames. He finished with seven hits, three earned runs and seven strikeouts with no walks.
Nolan Bowser, Dylan Steele and Will Richter had IUK’s hits in the opener.
In the second game, IUK struck for a run in the top of the first inning but Middle Georgia answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame and three more in the third. IUK and MGS each scored two runs in the fourth and IUK tacked on a run in the fifth.
Thomas Obergfell led IUK’s offense, going 2 for 3 with a two-run single and a double. Jarod Gillespie also had an RBI double.
Mason Whiteley took the loss for the Cougars, starting and throwing the first three innings.
Next for IUK (5-5) is the first home action of the season when it hosts Saint Francis and Madonna University on Friday and Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. On Friday, IUK plays Saint Francis at 10 a.m. and Madonna at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Cougars meet Madonna at 10 a.m. and Saint Francis at 6 p.m.
Women’s track takes 2nd
The IU Kokomo women’s track and field team finished second at the RSC Indoor Championships at Logan, Ohio, on Saturday, and Makala Pfefferkorn was named Newcomer of the Year.
Pfefferkorn won three events. She won the long jump with a leap of 3.35 meters, won the 60-meter hurdles in :09.09, and won the triple jump with a distance of 11.46 meters. Her 60-meter time was a meet record and she hit the NAIA B standard, qualifying her for the NAIA Indoor Nationals in that event.
She was also named to the RSC Champions of Character team. The NAIA nationals are March 2-4 in Brookings, South Dakota.
The distance medley relay team of Casey Pfefferkorn, Joy McDivitt, Kailyn Devault and Leslie Sprankles also won, posting a meet-record 13:06.42. The Cougars got a 1-2 finish in shot put with Emma Byrum winning with an effort of 11.3 meters, and Faith Rock following at 11.18.
The Cougars swept the race walk with Lanie Pocock winning, Maddie Dotlich taking second and Elizabeth Smith third.
Point Park won the 11-team meet with a score of 156. IUK was second at 122 and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods third at 112.
Men’s track finishes 4th
The Cougar men were fourth in the RSC Indoor Championships in Logan, Ohio, Saturday.
The Cougars were led by several second-place finishes. The 4x400 team of Clay Brubaker, Isaiah Belcher, Julian Wallace and Nolan Talley were second. The distance medley relay team of Braydon Lake, Cyrus Felger, Drew Caldwell and Luis Saldana took second. Gabe Wedmore was second in shot put. Wallace was second in the 600. Caldwell also took second in the 800.
Talley was named to the Champions of Character team.
Point Park won the title of the 12-team event with 251.5 points. IU East was a distant second with 148. IUK scored 73.
