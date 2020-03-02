IUK hoops players earn league honors
The River States Conference on Monday announced its all-conference basketball selections and IU Kokomo was well represented.
On the men’s side, junior forward Desean Hampton (11.1 points, 10.5 rebounds per game) and senior guard Akil McClain (15.4 points) made the 10-player first team and junior guard Trequan Spivey (15.4 points) made the 10-player second team. McClain and Spivey are both two-time all-conference picks — both made the first team last year.
On the women’s side, sophomore forward Tia Chambers made the 10-player first team. She had team-high averages of 15.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. She also made the first team last year.
The RSC also announced its Champions of Character teams. On the men’s side, Billie Webster was IUK’s representative. On the women’s side, it was Sierra Peete.
• The Cougar men’s team (26-6) will visit IU East tonight for the championship of the league tournament. The winner will earn an automatic bid to the NAIA Division II national tournament.
IUK baseball rolls to series sweep
IU Kokomo’s baseball team beat River States Conference foe Ohio Christian twice on Monday at Municipal Stadium for a three-game series sweep.
The Cougars took a 13-3 win in Monday’s opener. It was scheduled for nine innings, but IUK ended it an inning early on the mercy rule. Former Kokomo Kat standout Noah Hurlock had another big game, going 4 for 4 with a double, and Jared Heard was 4 for 5. Hurlock drove in four runs and scored two runs and Heard drove in three and scored one.
Also for the Cougars, leadoff man Riley Garczynski was 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored and Austin Weiler and Dylan Janke had two hits apiece.
Eston Stull pitched six innings for the win. He allowed four hits and three runs. Garrison Berge pitched the final two innings and faced the minimum.
In the second game, which was a seven-inning game, IUK beat Ohio Christian 8-3. Former Northwestern Tiger standout Ben Harris pitched five solid innings for the win. He allowed four hits and two runs (one earned).
Garczynski was 2 for 4 with a double, Thomas Obergfell was 2 for 3 and Weiler drove in two runs. Hurlock was 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
For the three-game series, Hurlock was 7 for 9 with three doubles and one homer. He drove in nine runs.
IUK (8-6, 3-0 RSC) visits Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee, for two games Wednesday.
