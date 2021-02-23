IU Kokomo's men's basketball team took care of business Monday in the River States Conference tournament's opening round.
The Cougars hammered Oakland City 112-76 at IUK's Student Activities and Events Center.
Two days after the Cougars outlasted the Mighty Oaks 91-83 in overtime at Oakland City to close the regular season, the Cougars completely dominated the rematch. IUK scored 55 points in the first half and 57 in the second half.
IUK (7-1) put six scorers in double figures. Trequan Spivey scored a game-high 23 points, Hunter Jackson and Julien Hunter scored 15 apiece, Billie Webster had 13 and Jaylen Gilbert and Sam Skaggs had 11 apiece.
The Cougars shot 55.3% from the field overall and 54.5% from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 18 assists. Skaggs dished a team-high six assists.
Hunter and Desean Hampton led IUK in rebounding with seven boards apiece with Hunter grabbing six offensive boards. Hampton blocked three shots.
The win sends IUK to the quarterfinal round where it will face WVU Tech (9-6) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Beckley, West Virginia.
• Webster was the conference's player of the week for Feb. 15-21 after averaging 19 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game in victories over Midway and Oakland City. He was 10 for 22 from the field and knocked down 17 of 20 free throws.
INDOOR TRACK
The conference held its indoor track and field meet on Saturday at Logan, Ohio. Eight teams competed. IUK made its first appearance in the meet with the women's team finishing seventh and the men's team finishing eighth.
Lexi Jackson provided the women's team's biggest highlight by winning the 5K in a meet-record time of 18:24.92. The former Lewis Cass standout is ranked ninth in NAIA.
Other all-conference performances by the Cougars included Kara Funk in the 60-meter dash (8.35 seconds, second place), Casey Lechner in the 1,000 run (3:25.47, third place), and the distance medley relay team of Lechner, Shalihn Compton, Olivia Lushin and Jackson (14:04.54, second place). Lechner is a Northwestern product and Lushin is a Western product.
Hailey Law was the IUK women's team's representative on the Champions of Character Team at the meet. One individual from each school was nominated by their coach for best representing the NAIA's core values of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
Grant Gaylor provided the men's team's biggest highlight by winning the shot put with a meet-record throw of 16.63 meters. The former Northwestern High School athlete out-distanced the other competitors by a wide margin and is ranked in the Top 10 in the NAIA.
Gaylor was voted the meet's outstanding field athlete. The conference also named him the indoor field athlete of the week for Feb. 15-21.
Gaylor also was the men's team's representative on the Champions of Character Team.
BASEBALL
IUK's baseball team is off to a 2-1 start following weekend games at Talladega, Alabama.
First, IUK beat fellow Indiana school Bethel 5-2. Thomas Obergfell drove in two runs, Pat Mills (Western) had an RBI triple, Noah Hurlock (Kokomo) had a double and Jared Heard drew two walks and stole two bases. Max McKee started and pitched 5.1 innings for the win. Kacey Cheek pitched the final 1.2 innings for the save.
IUK followed with a doubleheader split against Talladega College.
The Cougars rocked the Tornados 13-4 in the first game. Austin Weiler hit a grand slam in the first inning to ignite the offensive explosion. Weiler added a two-run single in the second inning and finished 2 for 2 with six RBI. Mills was 2 for 2 with a solo homer. Sean Becker drove in three and Heard had two RBI. Owen Callaghan pitched four innings for the win and three relievers worked an inning apiece.
In the second game, Talladega beat IUK 3-2 for a split. Hurlock and Mickey Krol-Cain drove in IUK's runs. Eston Stull took the loss.
The Cougars have another non-conference weekend ahead as they will travel to Middle Georgia State University to take on the Knights Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.