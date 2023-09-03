The IU Kokomo volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday in the final day of the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Classic at Omaha, Nebraka. The Cougars defeated Our Lady of the Lake before falling to NAIA No. 13-ranked Bellevue.
IUK beat Our Lady of the Lake 25-19, 25-21, 25-21. Audrey Strawsma floored 13 kills and served four aces, Lexi Broyles slammed 10 kills and stuffed four blocks, Kaley Lyons had a double-double of 21 assists and 10 digs, Alyvia Smith had 15 digs and Allison Richman distributed12 assists.
Bellevue beat IUK 25-22, 25-15, 25-20. Broyles led the Cougars with 13 kills and four blocks and Lyons had a double-double of 16 assists and 15 digs. Allison Richman contributed 15 assists and three blocks and Smith had 19 digs.
The Cougars went 2-2 in the tournament, pushing their season record to 5-3. They return to action next Friday and Saturday in Taylor University’s Amber McClure Fayerweather Memorial Tournament.
MEN’S GOLF
The Cougar golfers sent two squads to 12-team IU East Fall Invitational, which ran Friday and Saturday at Highland Lake G.C. The IUK B squad took fourth and the IUK A squad took sixth.
Oakland City’s A squad won the event with a two-round score of 567. IU East A was second (575), West Virginia Tech third (581), IUK B fourth (585) and IUK A was sixth (592). Just 30 strokes separated first from eighth.
Drew Wagner had IUK’s top individual result. Playing with the A team, he shot 143 to take seventh. Teammate Corbin Robison shot 144 for 10th, B-squad player Luke Watson shot 145 for 12th, and B-squad teammates Trevor White (147, 17th) and Oliver Gearlds (147, 18th) gave the Cougars five players in the top 20. There were no ties for places in the field of 63.
Oakland City’s Kyle Honer was first with sizzling rounds of 62 and 64 for a 126. He won by 13 shots.
IUK plays in the Taylor University Fall Invite on Sept. 11-12.
WOMEN’S GOLF
IUK shot 697 over two rounds and finished sixth out of eight teams in IU East’s invitational at Highland Lake G.C. The Cougars had rounds of 346 and 351. The IU East A squad took the team title with a score of 637 (321-316).
The Cougars’ Sarah Williams took fourth place. She shot 78-82 for a 36-hole total of 160. Anna Hutchings was second low for IUK. She had a score of 168 (83-85).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The IUK women’s soccer team hosted the University of St. Francis (Illinois) on Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Following a scoreless first half, the Saints took a 1-0 lead early in the second half. IUK responded in the 81st minute when Kelsi Hoot sent a ball into the box, finding Mackenzie Gibbons who then found the back of the net to tie the match.
Cougar goalkeeper Sydney Miller made eight saves on nine shots on goal.
The Cougars (1-2-2) face Governors State University on Wednesday at the Crown Point Sportsplex.
